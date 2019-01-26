Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Starting Saturday
Aldridge will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge was battling soreness in his left wrist prior to Saturday's game, but made it through pregame warmups and has been given the green light to play. In 49 games this season, the veteran center's averaging 20.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 32.6 minutes.
