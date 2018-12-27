Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Stellar offensive effort in win
Aldridge generated 27 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 111-103 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Aldridge checked in behind only DeMar DeRozan in scoring for the Spurs on the night, and he's now posted 20 or more points in five of his last seven games. It's a welcome uptick in offensive production for the 33-year-old, who'd been a bit inconsistent on that front in November. Aldridge is now averaging over four more points per game in December (20.7, compared to 16.5), a boost that's been fueled by a 59.7 percent success rate from the field that leaves last month's 42.7 percent figure in the dust.
