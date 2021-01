Aldridge recorded 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists during a 118-109 road win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Aldridge finally logged an excellent performance after giving limited production in recent matchups (10.0 PPG in three games). The veteran has been a decisive factor; San Antonio is 4-0 when he's played over 20 minutes. Considering his value to the team, Aldridge should remain an important fantasy player despite beginning this season poorly.