Aldridge (hip) is out Sunday against the Hornets, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.
Aldridge received a pain-reducing injection Tuesday, but he's still not ready to take the court. Sunday will mark his sixth straight absence. His next chance to return is Tuesday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Receives hip injection•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains sidelined•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Officially out Monday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will see doctors next week•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Set for multi-game absence•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Sitting out Wednesday•