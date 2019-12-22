Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles against Clippers

Aldridge had 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 loss against the Clippers.

Aldridge posted one of his lowest scoring performances of the season, and he also tied his season-low mark for rebounds in a single contest. He will aim to turn things around in a more productive matchup Monday at Memphis.