Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles against Clippers
Aldridge had 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 loss against the Clippers.
Aldridge posted one of his lowest scoring performances of the season, and he also tied his season-low mark for rebounds in a single contest. He will aim to turn things around in a more productive matchup Monday at Memphis.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts strong double-double•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Grabs 13 boards•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Three blocks in OT win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double but poor shooting•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Returns with double-double•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cleared to play•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...