Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles from field

Aldridge only posted seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 loss at the Lakers.

Aldridge has posted single-digit scoring performances in two of his last three games since returning from injury, although he recorded a 27-point effort sandwiched between them. The veteran power forward is shooting just 43.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three since returning from his two-game absence. Those figures are considerably under from what he posted in January, as he shot 50.0 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from deep during the first month of 2020.