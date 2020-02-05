Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles from field
Aldridge only posted seven points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 loss at the Lakers.
Aldridge has posted single-digit scoring performances in two of his last three games since returning from injury, although he recorded a 27-point effort sandwiched between them. The veteran power forward is shooting just 43.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three since returning from his two-game absence. Those figures are considerably under from what he posted in January, as he shot 50.0 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from deep during the first month of 2020.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Paces both sides with 27 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Good to go Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Trending toward return•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out again Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...