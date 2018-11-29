Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles in blowout loss
Aldridge had 10 points (5-11 FG) and nine rebounds in Wednesday's blowout loss to Minnesota.
Aldridge has had a couple of big games over the last week-plus, but he's off to a disappointing start, overall, and is shooting significantly worse from the floor than last season.
