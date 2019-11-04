Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles in defeat against Lakers

Aldridge had eight points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during the Spurs' 103-06 loss against the Lakers on Sunday night.

Aldridge made just 22 percent of his shots on Sunday -- it was his worst shooting performance of the season in a game where he had to battle against the likes of Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard all game long. He will aim at a bounce-back performance Tuesday on the road against Atlanta.