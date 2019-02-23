Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles in Friday's loss
Aldridge managed six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Raptors.
Aldridge had been listed as probable due to an illness and struggled badly in the narrow defeat. He matched his worst scoring total of the season, finishing in single digits for just the fifth time through 59 appearances here in 2018-19. As long as Aldridge is up for it, Sunday's matchup with the Knicks represents a cushy chance for him to bounce back with a strong stat line.
