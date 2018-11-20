Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Struggles with shot again in loss
Aldridge mustered seven points (2-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in the Spurs' 140-126 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
For the third time in four games, Aldridge's shooting percentage checked in well below 30.0 percent, leading to his third single-digit point tally of the month. The 13-year veteran does continue to make up for any offensive shortfalls on the boards, as Monday marked his seven straight double-digit rebounding effort. Despite his occasional struggles, it's a safe bet that Aldridge will remain aggressive offensively, as he's put up double-digit shot attempts in each contest thus far this season.
