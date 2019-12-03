Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Takes part in shootaround

Aldridge (thigh) remains questionable after going through Tuesday's shootaround, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge took part in Tuesday morning's shootaround, but the team is still unsure of the big man's status for Tuesday's clash. It's looking like he'll be a true game-time call against the Rockets.

