Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Takes part in shootaround
Aldridge (thigh) remains questionable after going through Tuesday's shootaround, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge took part in Tuesday morning's shootaround, but the team is still unsure of the big man's status for Tuesday's clash. It's looking like he'll be a true game-time call against the Rockets.
