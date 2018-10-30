Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Tallies 20 points in OT win

Aldridge generated 20 points (6-17 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes in the Spurs' 113-108 overtime win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Aldridge's production supplemented that of DeMar DeRozan, who racked up a game-high 34 points. The veteran big man's shot was less than sharp Monday, but he helped make up for it from a fantasy perspective with solid work elsewhere. Factoring in Monday's production, Aldridge is shooting a career-low 40.4 percent, but he currently boasts his best rebounding average (10.2) since the 2014-15 season and is also generating career highs in assists (3.5) and blocks (1.3).