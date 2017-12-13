Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Team-high scoring total in loss

Aldridge produced 23 points (9-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks.

Aldridge still sported sky-high usage despite the return of Kawhi Leonard (quad), with his 23 shot attempts ranking as his second highest total in that category this season. The veteran big man has scored at least 20 points in four of the six December contests he's played, with three of those double-doubles. Aldridge has been rewarding fantasy owners thus far with production befitting his glory days in Portland, but his overall offensive involvement will undoubtedly take a hit to some degree once Leonard returns to a full workload.