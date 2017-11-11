Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Team-high scoring total in loss
Aldridge went for 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 94-87 loss to the Bucks.
Aldridge and Giannis Antetokounmpo often fought to a stalemate early on, but the former managed to ultimately generate his fourth 20-point effort over the last five games. However, he also disappeared late in the contest, taking only two shot attempts in the final period. Aldridge has encouragingly had the hot hand over the last three, posting no worse than a 52.6 percent success rate from the field over that span. As long as Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker remain out with quadriceps injuries, Aldridge projects to continue seeing elevated usage.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Continues hot start in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 28 points Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double leads team to victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Agrees to three-year extension with Spurs•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Comes up big in Friday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...