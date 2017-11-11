Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Team-high scoring total in loss

Aldridge went for 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 94-87 loss to the Bucks.

Aldridge and Giannis Antetokounmpo often fought to a stalemate early on, but the former managed to ultimately generate his fourth 20-point effort over the last five games. However, he also disappeared late in the contest, taking only two shot attempts in the final period. Aldridge has encouragingly had the hot hand over the last three, posting no worse than a 52.6 percent success rate from the field over that span. As long as Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker remain out with quadriceps injuries, Aldridge projects to continue seeing elevated usage.