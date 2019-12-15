Play

Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Three blocks in OT win

Aldridge scored 18 points (7-18 FG. 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-119 overtime win over the Suns.

The veteran big continues to roll along. Despite missing two games at the beginning of the month with a thigh injury, Aldridge has scored at least 17 points in eight straight contests, averaging 20.5 points, 7.6 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks over that stretch.

