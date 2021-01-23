Aldridge posted 26 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3PT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during the 122-117 in the loss to Dallas on Friday.

Aldridge did not disappoint in the loss Friday. The center has been up and down lately in the past few matches, but put together a strong outing to rebound. Aldridge just missed out on posting a new season-high in points and flirted with his second double-double. With the Spurs struggling for consistency and a run of form, this play from Aldridge is greatly needed. He will remain viable, as long as, he can continue this form.