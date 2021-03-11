Aldridge and the Spurs have agreed to part ways, and he'll remain away from the team until a resolution is reached, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "We've mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere," coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.

Aldridge is the latest big man to go through a situation like this, following in the footsteps of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond earlier this season. The veteran missed eight of the Spurs' final 11 games before the break due to injury, but it looks as though he may have also been unhappy with his role, as his workload sunk to 25.9 minutes per game -- by far his lowest figure since his rookie season back in 2006-07. At this stage of his career, Aldridge is no longer a perennial All-Star-caliber player, but he can still provide value, and his expiring contract makes him a more appealing trade target. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Spurs are already engaged with multiple teams on potential Aldridge deals.