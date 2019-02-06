Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: To sit out Wednesday
Aldridge will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors for rest purposes, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Aldridge will rest along with fellow starter Demar DeRozan. The decision is due to the Spurs playing the first game in a back-to-back set. His absence should free up some extra playing time opportunity for Jakob Poeltl and Pau Gasol. Look for him to return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts 25 points, 14 boards in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Big double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads way with 30 points•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Dominant double-double in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Starting Saturday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Questionable with wrist soreness•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...