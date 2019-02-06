Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: To sit out Wednesday

Aldridge will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors for rest purposes, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Aldridge will rest along with fellow starter Demar DeRozan. The decision is due to the Spurs playing the first game in a back-to-back set. His absence should free up some extra playing time opportunity for Jakob Poeltl and Pau Gasol. Look for him to return to the starting lineup Thursday against the Trail Blazers.