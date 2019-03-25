Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Torches Celtics with 48 points
Aldridge finished with 48 points (20-31 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, and six assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over the Celtics.
Aldridge dominated from the outset Sunday, laying waste to the Celtics with 48 points on 20-of-31 shooting. He took full advantage of the fact Al Horford (knee) was sidelined, basically scoring at will in the comfortable victory. It was another big win for the Spurs as they make an unlikely charge towards a top-four seed. Aldridge has been fantastic all season and all signs would point to him playing the majority of games down the stretch.
