Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Torches Celtics with 48 points

Aldridge dominated from the outset Sunday, laying waste to the Celtics with 48 points on 20-of-31 shooting. He took full advantage of the fact Al Horford (knee) was sidelined, basically scoring at will in the comfortable victory. It was another big win for the Spurs as they make an unlikely charge towards a top-four seed. Aldridge has been fantastic all season and all signs would point to him playing the majority of games down the stretch.