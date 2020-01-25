Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Totals 16 points in defeat

Aldridge scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three assists, six rebounds, a steal and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 103-99 loss to Phoenix.

It was Aldridge's lowest-scoring effort over his last five games, and he also tallied fewer than seven boards for the eighth time in his last 10. He'll look to bounce back at home Sunday against the Raptors.