Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Trending toward return
Aldridge (thumb) was a full participant in shootaround ahead of Saturday's game against Charlotte, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge, who's been sidelined for the past two contests with a right thumb sprain, is heading in the right direction ahead of tipoff. Assuming he plays, he'll likely take on his usual starting role that he's translated into 19.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 threes in 33.2 minutes on the season.
