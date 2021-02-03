Aldridge (hip) will be out "longer than [Wednesday]," Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
It sounds like we should expect the big man to miss multiple games, but he's avoided the need for surgery. Jakob Poeltl is starting in his place Wednesday and is a strong candidate to continue starting as long as Aldridge is sidelined.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores 20 points across 28 minutes•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Monday's game postponed•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cones back to earth in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Throws together season best•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Falls flat again Wednesday•