Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will be rested Wednesday

Aldridge will sit out Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks for rest purposes, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express News reports.

With the regular-season opener against the Timberwolves scheduled for a week from Wednesday, coach Gregg Popovich will look to get his veteran some rest in order to keep him as fresh as possible for that contest. That said, it seems likely that Aldridge will rejoin the lineup for Friday's exhibition finale against the Magic in what should be one last tune-up opportunity. Dante Cunningham will pick up the start at power forward in the meantime.