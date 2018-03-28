Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will not return Tuesday

Aldridge will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Wizards due to a left knee contusion.

Aldridge suffered the injury in the latter portion of the first half. Pau Gasol started the second half in his place and figures to continue seeing an increased workload in his absence. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update on his status once the the Spurs provide more information.

