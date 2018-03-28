Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will not return Tuesday
Aldridge will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Wizards due to a left knee contusion.
Aldridge suffered the injury in the latter portion of the first half. Pau Gasol started the second half in his place and figures to continue seeing an increased workload in his absence. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update on his status once the the Spurs provide more information.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops in 34 points versus Bucks•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 45 points in win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Spearheads comfortable home win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in placid victory•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Explodes for 39 in Saturday's win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...