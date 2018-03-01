Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will not return Wednesday with ankle sprain

Aldridge will not return to Wednesday's game against the Pelicans with a sprained right ankle, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Aldridge suffered the ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday's game. The severity of his injury is unknown at this point. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Lakers and should be considered questionable for that game. Prior to suffering the injury, Aldridge recorded eight points and three rebounds in 13 minutes.