Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will play Monday vs. Memphis

Aldridge (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Aldridge sat out Saturday's game with an ankle injury, but it clearly wasn't anything overly serious considering he'll be back in the lineup following a one-game absence. Look for Aldridge to take on his typical starting power forward role, though coach Gregg Popovich did indicate his star big man is still sore, so there's certainly a chance the Spurs keep a very close eye on him Monday. Aldridge's return should send Davis Bertans back to the bench, while guys like Rudy Gay and Joffrey Lauvergne could see a smaller minutes load as well.