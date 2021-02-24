Aldridge will be available for Wednesday's game agains the Thunder, but he will not start, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Aldridge is not expected to face a minutes restriction, but the Spurs will apparently ease him back into action as he makes his return from a six-game injury absence. The depleted Spurs will roll with a starting five of Jakob Poeltl, Trey Lyles, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker and Dejounte Murray.
