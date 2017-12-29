Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will play Thursday vs. Knicks

Aldridge will play Thursday against the Knicks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

There were rumblings that Aldridge would be rested against the Knicks but he will take the court. Aldridge is coming off a 20-point, nine-rebound performance against the Nets on Tuesday, in which he logged 34 minutes. Look for the veteran to play in his regular starting role alongside Pau Gasol in the frontcourt.