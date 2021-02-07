Aldridge (hip) will see doctors at the beginning of next week, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs play Monday and Tuesday against the Warriors, so it seems relatively unlikely Aldridge will be available for those games. Assuming that's the case, Jakob Poeltl should continue seeing an expanded role.
