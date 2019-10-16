Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will start Wednesday

Aldridge will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After resting Sunday against the Pelicans, Aldridge will return to his usual role in the starting lineup Wednesday against Houston. The veteran averaged 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.2 minutes across 81 games last season.

