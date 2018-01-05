Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Friday vs. Suns

Aldridge will be sidelined for Friday's contest against the Suns, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

He will miss the contest for rest purposes. With Aldridge out of the picture, Kawhi Leonard and Davis Bertans may spend more time at power forward. If that's the case, more time would probably open up at small forward for Kyle Anderson to see extra run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories