Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Monday
Aldridge will be held out of Monday's tilt with Chicago after spraining his right thumb, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge appears to have injured his thumb during Saturday's loss to Toronto. Considering he managed to play 35 minutes, the injury likely isn't overly serious and shouldn't impact Aldridge's availability beyond Monday. That said, the team has yet to provide a specific timetable for his return, leaving open the possibility of him being held out Wednesday against Utah as well. Jakob Poeltl is the best be to step into a starting role in Aldridge's absence.
