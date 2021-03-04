Aldridge (illness) will not play Thursday against the Thunder, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Due to a stomach bug, the veteran will miss his second consecutive game, and the next time we'll see him will be sometime after the All-Star break. Jakob Poeltl, Drew Eubanks and Trey Lyles will likely continue seeing extra action.
