Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Won't play Tuesday
Aldridge (thigh) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Houston, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aldridge went through morning shootaround in an effort to take the court Tuesday night, but the team has officially ruled him out against the Rockets. Rudy Gay and Jakob Poeltl figure to round out the frontcourt in Aldridge's stead.
