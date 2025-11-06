Waters (eyes) finished with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Lakers.

Waters -- who had missed San Antonio's first six games while recovering from a bilateral eye procedure -- was one of three Spurs players to make his season debut Wednesday, as Jeremy Sochan (wrist) and Kelly Olynyk (heel) were also cleared to suit up. While the Spurs are without De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) and Dylan Harper (calf) for the foreseeable future, Waters looks like he'll have a chance to stick around in the San Antonio rotation, but he'll be a prime candidate to see his limited minutes get cut once the team draws closer to full health. Waters is a perimeter threat with a 36.8 percent conversion rate from three-point range for his career, but he's historically offered little help in other categories.