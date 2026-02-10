site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Lindy Waters: Out vs. LAL
RotoWire Staff
Waters (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.
Waters is in line for his fourth consecutive absence while tending to a left knee issue. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Wednesday against Golden State.
