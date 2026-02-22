site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: spurs-lindy-waters-questionable-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Lindy Waters: Questionable for Monday
•
1 min read
Waters (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Waters could return to the lineup Monday after missing the last seven games due to a left knee injury. Even if he is cleared to play, he doesn't figure to see a significant role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read