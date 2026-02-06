site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: spurs-lindy-waters-ruled-out-for-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Spurs' Lindy Waters: Ruled out for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Waters (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against Houston, per Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio.
Waters' next opportunity to suit up now comes Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. His absence has a minimal impact on the San Antonio rotation, though.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read