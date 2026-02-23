site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Lindy Waters: Upgraded to available
Waters (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Waters has the green light to return after seven games in a row on the shelf. He's just an emergency depth option, to be clear.
