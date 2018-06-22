Perrantes will be on the Spurs' summer league team, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

Perrantes was most recently waived by the Cavs in early June after an uneventful 2017-18 campaign where he averaged less than a point per game in his 14 appearances. He was previously a member of the Spurs when the team signed him following summer league in 2017. However, he was waived after 15 preseason minutes.