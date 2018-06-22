Spurs' London Perrantes: Joining San Antonio for summer league
Perrantes will be on the Spurs' summer league team, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
Perrantes was most recently waived by the Cavs in early June after an uneventful 2017-18 campaign where he averaged less than a point per game in his 14 appearances. He was previously a member of the Spurs when the team signed him following summer league in 2017. However, he was waived after 15 preseason minutes.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....