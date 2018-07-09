Spurs' London Perrantes: Plays 19 minutes off bench
Perrantes scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Sunday's summer league win over the Wizards.
The former Virginia standout was dealing with a concussion early last week, but he's played in both of the Spurs' contests in Vegas. Perrantes came off the bench Sunday behind Derrick White and contributed four rebounds and three assist to go with his 12 points.
