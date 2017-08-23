Spurs' London Perrantes: Signs deal with Spurs

Perrantes agreed to a contract with the Spurs on Wednesday.

Perrantes played four seasons at Virginia and posted 12.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds across 32.1 minutes per game during his senior season, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. He also shot an impressive 40.9 percent from deep during his collegiate career. Most recently, he suited up with the Heat during both the Las Vegas and Orlando Summer Leagues. In Vegas, he posted 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 27.9 minutes per game. In Orlando, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes per contest. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, though with point guard Tony Parker (quad) expected to be out until at least the new year, the Spurs are likely stacking up options at the position.