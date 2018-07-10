Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Adds 12 points in summer league loss

Walker finished Tuesday's 89-95 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes.

Walker's showing Tuesday wasn't exactly his best effort in the summer league thus far and he struggled a bit offensively with just a 38.5 percent clip from the floor. Those shooting woes have been somewhat of a theme so far, so he'll likely look to show some consistency with his stroke as the Spurs play in their final few summer league contests later this week.

Our Latest Stories