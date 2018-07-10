Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Adds 12 points in summer league loss

Walker finished Tuesday's 89-95 summer league loss to the Trail Blazers with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes.

Walker's showing Tuesday wasn't exactly his best effort in the summer league thus far and he struggled a bit offensively with just a 38.5 percent clip from the floor. Those shooting woes have been somewhat of a theme so far, so he'll likely look to show some consistency with his stroke as the Spurs play in their final few summer league contests later this week.