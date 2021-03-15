Walker is starting Monday's game against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Walker will run with the first unit Monday evening after coming off the bench in three straight contests. He'll take the place of DeMar DeRozan, who is taking some time away from the team due to a personal matter.
More News
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Returns to bench role•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Nails career-high five triples•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Takes advantage of opportunity•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Scores 12 points as starter•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Starting for depleted Spurs•
-
Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Coming off bench with restrictions•