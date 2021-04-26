Walker is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a headache, Noah Magaro-George of Pounding the Rock reports.

The headache is apparently severe enough to warrant adding Walker to the injury report, so his status will be worth monitoring over the next several hours. Walker popped for 18 points and four three-pointers in 33 minutes against Detroit on Thursday (DeMar DeRozan sat out), but he followed up with just four points in 14 minutes during Saturday's win over New Orleans.