Walker posted 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 20 minutes during Monday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

Walker has stepped into a bigger, more consistent role lately. Over the past eight games, he's averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 20.6 minutes. He's also made 44.4 percent of his 1.1 three-point attempts per game across this stretch and totaled 11 combined steals-plus-blocks. As the Spurs continue to slide out of playoff contention, Walker's role should remain steady or possibly increase down the stretch.