Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Drafted by Spurs

Walker was drafted by the Spurs with the No. 18 pick in Thursday's draft.

Walker joins the Spurs after going one and done with Miami last season. The guard will help provide depth to the team's backcourt, filling in behind Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili at the shooting guard position. Walker had modest numbers last season, averaging 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He has prototypical size at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, and he showed the ability to develop a capable shooting stroke after hitting on 35 percent of his threes a season ago. Walker may not see significant minutes early on but could earn a larger role with San Antonio as the year wears on and he gets more experience under his belt.