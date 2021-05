Walker had 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in Friday's overtime loss to Boston.

The Spurs are starting Devin Vassell in place of the injured Derrick White (ankle), but Walker has also benefited off the bench. He saw 34 minutes Friday and posted his highest point total since a 31-point effort back on March 20. The Miami product should continue to see elevated minutes the rest of the way, but for fantasy purposes he doesn't offer a ton outside of scoring and threes.