Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Exits due to ankle sprain

Walker will not return to Thursday's summer league game against the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, though there's no reason for the rookie to push things for an essentially meaningless summer league game. It's possible the team opts to shut him down for the remainder of the tournament. More information should arrive following the game or in the coming days.

