Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Exits due to ankle sprain
Walker will not return to Thursday's summer league game against the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is, though there's no reason for the rookie to push things for an essentially meaningless summer league game. It's possible the team opts to shut him down for the remainder of the tournament. More information should arrive following the game or in the coming days.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...