Walker scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists, made one block, and recorded one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 124-119 scrimmage loss against the Nets.

Walker has started both scrimmages thus far, and he has scored 14 points in both contests. He should remain a member of the starting lineup once play resumes next month, although he will likely play a secondary role in an offense led by DeMar DeRozan and -- potentially -- Dejounte Murray.